Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $526,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.83. 4,676,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,622. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

