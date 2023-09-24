Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) is Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s 4th Largest Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 2.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.18% of Waters worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,038,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

WAT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $269.00. The company had a trading volume of 242,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.81. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $248.18 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

