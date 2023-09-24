Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Reduced by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.89. 2,478,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,309. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

