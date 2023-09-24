Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 32,782 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 2.8 %

ZIM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,145. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.07. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

