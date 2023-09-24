Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 30.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,904. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

About FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

