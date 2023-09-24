Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $452,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,209 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,642. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day moving average of $190.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

