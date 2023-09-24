Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $472,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

WDS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.12. 341,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

