Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 91.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Barclays began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $36.05. 2,920,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.