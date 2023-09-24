Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $5,610,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,081.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,666 shares of company stock worth $14,305,819. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.2 %

TMHC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 644,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,100. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

