Refined Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

