9,708 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in XPO by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 230,291 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,964,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of XPO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 957,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.20. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.87.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

