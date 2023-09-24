51,919 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ARI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. 779,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at $704,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.