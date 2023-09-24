Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 213,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.2% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 1,828,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 657,727 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,812,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482,216. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

