Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $250,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.47) to GBX 4,440 ($55.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.74) to GBX 4,000 ($49.55) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($47.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

DEO opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $191.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

