Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,584,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.