PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $66.75 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 116.85%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

