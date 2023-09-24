Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $54.02 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

