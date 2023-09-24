PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 174 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,212 shares of company stock valued at $26,086,688. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average of $165.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

