Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

PRU stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

