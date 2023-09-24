PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 1.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $137.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

