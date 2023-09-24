PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XT stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.63.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.