PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.