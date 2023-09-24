Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 623 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 43,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $97.71.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.