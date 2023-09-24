Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 952 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after buying an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 11,466,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,358,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

