Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,358,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.