NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.