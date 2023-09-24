Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,891 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,405. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

