Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Sells 24 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,677,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $455.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.25 and its 200 day moving average is $465.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

