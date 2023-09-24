Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,739 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SM Energy worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

