GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $146.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

