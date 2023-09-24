Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.83.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.37. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

