GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 337 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SJM opened at $126.59 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $125.23 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -744.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

