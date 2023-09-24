GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 379 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $104,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $74,297,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

