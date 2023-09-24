GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 19,509 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,373,628.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,430,914.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 19,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,373,628.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,430,914.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

