GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

