GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPIB opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

