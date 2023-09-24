ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $554.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $573.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

