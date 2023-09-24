Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $111.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.