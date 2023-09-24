Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

TRV stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

