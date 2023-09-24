Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $152,111,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.