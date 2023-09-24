Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $62,691,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 186.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 83.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after buying an additional 879,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -10.23%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

