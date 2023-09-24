Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.