Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $156.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average of $162.69. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

