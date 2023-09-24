Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $458,347,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,329,000 after purchasing an additional 384,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

