Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,134 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 8.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $29,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

