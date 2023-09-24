Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,348 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,067,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

