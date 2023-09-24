Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2023

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODMFree Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.