Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

