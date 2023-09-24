Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

