Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 822 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 30,825 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

NASDAQ PLL opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.