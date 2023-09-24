Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

ENB opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

